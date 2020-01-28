Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $3.15 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $3.15 or 0.00034917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00647451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007514 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

