Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE: LSPD) in the last few weeks:

1/10/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$42.30 to C$49.00.

1/10/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$53.00.

1/9/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

1/8/2020 – Lightspeed POS was given a new C$39.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LSPD opened at C$41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Lightspeed POS Inc has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$49.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.57.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

