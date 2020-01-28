Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.32. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.