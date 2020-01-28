LINA (LINA) Price Hits $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, LINA has traded down 23% against the US dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $140,339.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.00 or 0.03150139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00123790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,188,092 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

