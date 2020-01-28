Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $75.57 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $88,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,615 shares of company stock worth $6,563,659. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.