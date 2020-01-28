Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

