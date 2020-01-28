LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LiqTech International an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.00. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiqTech International will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

