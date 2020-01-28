LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $375,369.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,024,933,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,494,960 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.