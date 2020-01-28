Litecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.09 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $59.29 or 0.00652422 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, RightBTC, C-Patex and OpenLedger DEX. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $4.09 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007430 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,958,549 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

