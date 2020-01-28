Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $125,279.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $125,279.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex and YoBit. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.75 or 0.02609763 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,966.14 or 0.95996049 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 660,927,332 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Braziliex, SouthXchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

