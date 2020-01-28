LiteCoin Ultra Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $3,939.00 and $2.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,464.67 or 2.14123387 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026089 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.