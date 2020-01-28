Litecred Market Capitalization Achieves $13,868.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecred has a market cap of $13,868.00 and $2.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecred has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.01243086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00049062 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030236 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00203498 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00070157 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001839 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Litecred (LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

