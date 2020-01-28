Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.44.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,863,000 after purchasing an additional 217,265 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,927 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $139.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

