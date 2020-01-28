Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

LYV stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.46. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,090.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 139.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

