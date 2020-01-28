Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,690,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 55,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. 7,816,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.