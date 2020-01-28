Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 37.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 8.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $1,861,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $166.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,416. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $140.88 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.