Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 315,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

