Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLO stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 97,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.