Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $61.42. 102,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,404. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

