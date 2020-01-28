Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

NYSE F traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 2,195,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,505,644. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

