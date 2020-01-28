Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.62 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Target were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

