Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.46. 27,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,669. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $338.87.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.64.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

