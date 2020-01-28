Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $8.30 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

C traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 478,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.