Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,920,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 412,903 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.75. 1,874,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.