Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.80. 157,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $197.66 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,283 shares of company stock worth $89,231,591 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

