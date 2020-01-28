Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.81. 86,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,951 shares of company stock valued at $29,669,374. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

