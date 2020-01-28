Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,249,000 after buying an additional 617,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,236,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,964,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 13.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,431,000 after buying an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $187,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.21. 62,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,571. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.59. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

