Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,065,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 100,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.48. 421,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.