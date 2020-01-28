Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 10,600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.54. 3,556,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

