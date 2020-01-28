Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,500 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

