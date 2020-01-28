Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,500 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $241.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average is $217.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

