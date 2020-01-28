Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,500 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $3,008,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $5,306,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 817,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,315. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

