Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,900 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.70. 86,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $237.27 and a 1 year high of $355.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura increased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

