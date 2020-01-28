Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $22.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,931.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,025.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,964.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.