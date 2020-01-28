Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,100 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 56,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

