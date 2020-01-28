Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,400 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 4,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.51. The company had a trading volume of 851,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.47 and its 200 day moving average is $211.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

