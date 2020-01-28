Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,800 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,186,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.12. The company had a trading volume of 913,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,986. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $142.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.