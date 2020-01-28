Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,100 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 107,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,692. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

