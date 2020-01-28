Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 5,300 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.69. 503,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

