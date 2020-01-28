Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 5,600 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,538,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after buying an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,177,000 after buying an additional 434,570 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 321,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

