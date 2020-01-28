LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,490 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for approximately 5.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.70% of LKQ worth $77,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in LKQ by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 167,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,770.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.46. 54,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

