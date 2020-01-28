LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 76,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $4,425,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 41.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 36,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. LKQ’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

