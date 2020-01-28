LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,968.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $377,844.00 and approximately $79,968.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00319774 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011054 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001732 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.