LOCIcoin (LOCI) Price Tops $0.0007

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One LOCIcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. LOCIcoin has a market cap of $28,336.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LOCIcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.24 or 0.03158314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00194739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LOCIcoin Token Profile

LOCIcoin’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io. The official website for LOCIcoin is loci.io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io.

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LOCIcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOCIcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.