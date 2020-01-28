Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $23.65-23.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $432.38 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $434.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

