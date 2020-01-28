Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.75-64.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.56 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $432.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $434.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.32. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 53.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

