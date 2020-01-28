Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.37

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Loki has a market cap of $16.66 million and approximately $67,723.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,336.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.11 or 0.01886572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.85 or 0.04047565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00647757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00723337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009685 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00608781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,534,720 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

