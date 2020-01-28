Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 224 ($2.95).

LMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

Londonmetric Property stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 226.20 ($2.98). 333,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Londonmetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.40 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 220.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 1.95%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of Londonmetric Property stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.