Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.0277

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $26.43 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Bithumb and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,733,337 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, Binance, IDAX, Upbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io, AirSwap, OTCBTC, IDEX, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.