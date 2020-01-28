Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.08 million and $1,742.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and CoinMex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.66 or 0.03179541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00196078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00123573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

